‘We definitely need a bit more’: Leeds United boss quizzed on transfers after Birmingham City defeat

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says the club are working on player signings following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City in the Championship.

Leeds United have claimed just one point from their opening two Championship games of the season. They drew at home to Cardiff City in their first game and then lost at Birmingham City yesterday, courtesy of a late, injury time penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz.

It makes for a tough start to life at Eland Road for Farke who’s so far managed to bring in four new faces in Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, and Joe Rodon, with the latter making his debut in the final minutes of yesterday’s game.

And speaking to the club after the defeat at St Andrew’s, Farke was quizzed on whether or not his side could make some new signings before Friday’s Championship clash v West Brom at Elland Road.

He said:

“Yes, we hope this, and we definitely need this.”

Farke continued:

“Obviously we’re also working hard behind the scenes perhaps to bring in a few new players in… if we didn’t know this before, this was also proof today that we definitely need a bit more quality and a bit more depth in the squad.”

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

A tough start

Leeds United’s summer has been a bit turbulent. They obviously had the prolonged managerial change and Farke looks like he has a few players in the side who want to move on before September 1st, so there’s certainly a lot of moving parts and a lot to do before the end of the month.

Whether or not Leeds need to offload players before bringing new ones in remains to be seen. They’ve made some decent signings so far but not enough, and Farke’s comments accompanied by the defeat at Birmingham City has shed a lot of light on the club’s current issues.

Leeds return to action on Friday night, and he’ll no doubt be hoping to get some new bodies over the line before then.