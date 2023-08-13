Lincoln City boss discusses Lasse Sorensen injury after Wycombe Wanderers win

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy thinks Lasse Sorensen could face a spell on the sidelines after coming off in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Lincoln City welcomed Wycombe Wanderers in their first home game of the 2023/24 season yesterday. And it was a commanding performance from the Imps who scored three goals in the second half, through Reeco Hackett, substitute Teddy Bishop, and Man of the Match Danny Mandroiu.

But Sorensen was forced off the pitch in the second half and speaking to the club after the game, Imps boss Kennedy had this to say on the 23-year-old:

“The reason I don’t know is because, unless it’s something really bad it’s impossible to make a diagnosis in such a short time. So we’ll just wait and see what that looks like tomorrow. I honestly don’t know. If I was erring on one side I think he’ll be out. That’s my own opinion, but I’m not a doctor.”

Sorensen had started every game for Lincoln so far this season, scoring in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Notts County in midweek.

And his injury coincides with the recent loan arrival of Jack Burroughs from Coventry City – he came off the bench yesterday and gave a good account of himself, with the 22-year-old a likely replacement for Sorensen on Tuesday.

Northampton next

Lincoln return to action v Northampton on Tuesday night. But it seems like the game will come too soo for Sorensen who potentially faces a spell on the sidelines.

It’ll be a blow for Kennedy as Sorensen has become a key player for the Imps, but the arrival of Burroughs will soften the blow and it looks like the Coventry man could be making his first start on Tuesday night.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.