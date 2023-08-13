Hull City man sees proposed exit fall through, says reporter

Hull City winger Ryan Longman’s proposed exit to Fatih Karagümrük has fallen through, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City were poised to cut ties with the attacker with him currently not in Liam Rosenior’s plans.

Longman, 22, still has a couple of years left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but has slipped out of favour.

Reporter Sabuncuoglu has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that his switch to Turkey has been ‘cancelled’ so his hunt for a new club between now and the end of the transfer window continues.

ÖZEL | Ryan Longman-Fatih Karagümrük transferi iptal oldu. Longman, Hull City’e geri döndü. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 12, 2023

Hull City exit falls through

Longman would be a useful signing for another club in the Championship. He still has plenty of time on his side and has potential to grow and develop in the future.

It is a shame for him that his time at Hull since joining them permanently in January 2022 hasn’t quite gone to plan. He had plenty of game time with the East Yorkshire outfit last term but wasn’t able to make an impact, hence why Rosenior has given him the green light to leave this summer.

An exit would suit all parties involved as he would have a chance to get regular minutes somewhere else and the Tigers would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in more reinforcements before the deadline on 1st September.

Hull beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 at home yesterday with Ozan Tufan scoring a hat-trick. The scoreline could have been even more in fairness and they will take a lot of confidence from that result ahead of their trip to Ewood Park next weekend when they lock horns with Blackburn Rovers.

Longman was on the bench against Xisco Munoz’s side but wasn’t brought on in the end with his future still up in the air.