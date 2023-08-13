Gillingham keen on move for Salford City striker

Gillingham are interested in Salford City striker Callum Hendry, reports Alan Nixon.

Gillingham are eyeing a potential swoop for the Lancashire-born man between now and the end of the transfer window.

Hendry, 25, signed for Salford last summer and helped them get into the League Two play-offs in his first season.

However, reporter Nixon has now claimed on his Patreon that he has emerged on the radar of the Gills.

Gillingham target striker

Gillingham have made a strong start to the new campaign as they eye promotion to League One. They have made some ambitious additions such as Jonny Williams, Scott Malone and Macauley Bonne and have won both of their first two league matches this term against Stockport County and Accrington Stanley, as well as knocking Championship outfit Southampton out of the Carabao Cup.

The Kent club could see Hendry as someone to further bolster their squad and sharpen their attacking department. He scored 14 goals in all competitions for Salford last season, 12 of which came in the league.

He still has a year left on his contract with the Ammies and they would have a decision to make regarding his future if an offer from the Gills came in. Neil Wood’s side run the risk of losing him for free in 2024 unless they cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Peninsula Stadium.

Hendry started his career at Blackburn Rovers but moved up to Scotland in 2017 to join St Johnstone. He was a hit during his time with the Saints and fired 23 goals in 94 outings altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.