Everton inform Preston of potential Tom Cannon arrival day, but move isn’t cut and dried

Everton have told Preston North End that striker Tom Cannon can join them on loan on Wednesday, as per Alan Nixon on Patreon.

But, a move isn’t cut and dried, with rival teams apparently looking at a potential purchase of Cannon from Everton, according to Nixon.

The striker, 20, hasn’t been short of interest this summer with a host of teams having been linked – Sunderland being one of them, with the Black Cats previously reported to be eyeing up a £3million swoop for the Irishman.

Their links have gone somewhat quiet since then with a loan return to Deepdale having looked like Cannon’s most likely outcome this summer.

But Nixon’s latest revelation on Patreon could suggest that, whilst a return to Preston remains Cannon’s likeliest outcome this summer, Ryan Lowe’s side could be pipped at the last minute by a club potentially buying Cannon out of Goodison Park.

Cannon scored eight goals in 20 Championship outings for Preston during the second half of last season.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Cannon latest

Despite many not expecting much from Preston this season, they’ve made a strong start to the season; Lowe’s men picked up a solid win yesterday, beating Sunderland 2-1 at Deepdale thanks to goals from Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer.

And bringing in Cannon would only make them a better side and give them more attacking outlets going into the new season.

He’s a player that Lowe already knows well and who Lowe knows how to best deploy, and for Cannon, he’d be returning to a side where he knows he’ll play and score goals.

It could be a good move all around but if Everton want a permanrnt sale instead of another loan move, then it could mean that Preston miss out.

It could be a nervy few days ahead for Preston as they await to see the outcome for Cannon this summer.