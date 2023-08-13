Coventry City and Bristol City eyeing swoop for Barnsley ace

Coventry City and Bristol City are both keen on Barnsley’s Callum Styles following his loan at Millwall last season, reports Alan Nixon.

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the Hungary international between now and the end of the transfer window amid interest from the Championship.

Styles, 23, spent last term with Millwall but is now back at Oakwell as Neill Collins looks to guide the South Yorkshire club back to the second tier.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that he has emerged on the radar of both Coventry and Bristol City.

Coventry and Bristol City target League One ace

Coventry could see Styles as an ideal replacement for Gus Hamer, who has left for Premier League new boys Sheffield United which is a blow for them. The Sky Blues beat Middlesbrough 3-0 this weekend.

Bristol City have been smart with their recruitment so far this summer and have already delved into the third tier to bring in Jason Knight from Derby County. They secured a 1-0 away win at Millwall yesterday.

Styles has been on the books at Barnsley 2018 and has since made 131 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 10 goals. He still has two years left on his contract so they are under no pressure to sell him just yet unless the price is right.

He started his career at local side Bury and broke into their first-team as a youngster before being snapped up by the Tykes. Millwall came calling for him on loan 12 months ago and he went on to play 22 games for the London outfit last term but it doesn’t appear that he will be heading back to The Den with Coventry and Bristol City now linked.