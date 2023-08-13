Che Adams’ potential Crystal Palace wage as Eagles plot eight-figure raid on Southampton

Crystal Palace are ready to make a £10million bid for Southampton striker Che Adams, and double his wages to around £60,000-a-week, reports The Sun.

Adams, 27, has recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. The Scot has been with Southampton since 2019 and has made 124 Premier League appearances for the Saints, scoring 25 and assisting 14 along the way.

He’s often had Premier League suitors but since Southampton’s relegation, links to the top flight have increased and it looks like Palace are the team now most keen.

The Sun are reporting that Roy Hodgson’s side are ready to make a £10million bid for the Saints man and that the club are ready to double his wages to around £60,000-a-week, with Adams apparently keen on a Premier League return this summer.

So far this season, Adams has started both of Southampton’s Championship games on the bench, scoring off the bench in both games.

Adams to Palace

Adams is certainly a player with quality – he’s shown that in the opening two games of the season with Southampton.

But with the player out of contract at the end of this season, a sale this summer could be likely and if the Saints can recoup £10million on a player they paid £15million for in 2019, it could be good business.

The Saints have certainly got their use out of Adams who’s scored some important goals for them over the years, with Adams proving his Premier League pedigree along the way.

It could be very difficult for both Southampton and Adams to turn down this offer, but expect Martin to be keen on keeping the striker as he vies to guide Southampton to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton return to action v Plymouth Argyle next weekend.