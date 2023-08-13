Charlton Athletic and Derby County want Birmingham City man

Charlton Athletic and Derby County are among the clubs keen on Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, reports Alan Nixon.

The attacker is a wanted man in League One between now and the end of the transfer window.

Cosgrove, 26, spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle last season and helped the Pilgrims gain promotion to the Championship.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that he has now emerged on Charlton and Derby’s radar along with Blackpool and Barnsley.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Charlton and Derby eye striker

Charlton could see Cosgrove as someone to add more competition and depth to their options up top. They have already bolstered that department by bringing in Alfie May from fellow third tier club Cheltenham Town this summer.

As for Derby, they may well bring in more attacking reinforcements before the deadline on 1st September as Paul Warne seeks to further sharpen up his squad. The Rams won 3-0 away at Burton Albion this weekend.

Cosgrove still has a year left on his contract at Birmingham but isn’t guaranteed regular minutes for the Blues. Therefore, a potential exit wouldn’t be a surprise in the near future.

The Midlands outfit swooped to sign him in 2021 from Aberdeen after he scored 47 goals in 103 games during his time up in Scotland. However, the former Wigan Athletic and Carlisle United man hasn’t been able to replicate that form with his current club and hasn’t scored for them in his 16 outings to date.

Cosgrove has been loaned out to Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth over recent years. He was a hit with the latter and found the net on 12 occasions in all competitions under Steven Schumacher in the last campaign to help them go up along with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.