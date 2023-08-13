Bali Mumba shares social media message with Plymouth Argyle fans after Watford draw

Plymouth Argyle drew 0-0 away at Watford in the Championship yesterday.

Plymouth Argyle have made a steady start to life in the Championship. Steven Schumacher’s side started the campaign with a 3-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town, following that up with a comfortable 2-0 win over Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup, and then a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Valerien Ismael’s side are many peoples’ dark horse in the race for top six but Plymouth held them in their own back yard, coming away with a point to find themsleves in 4th place of the Championship table after the opening two games.

And after the match, summer signing and fan favourite Bali Mumba had this message for the Green Army:

Shifttt😮‍💨Solid point away from home🧗🏾‍♂️ your support was immense Greens👏🏾@Argyle pic.twitter.com/zffIF47MkY — Bali Mumba (@BaliMumba8) August 12, 2023

A solid point

Plymouth were heavily backed to struggle this year. But after seeing how well they’ve played in the first two games of this season, Schumacher’s men seem to stand a very good chance of beating the drop.

The team could yet finish rather comfortably if they carry on this trajectory. Watford is a very tough place to go and Plymouth put in a very good performance to come away with a deserved point.

There’s going to be tougher games for the club, though, with one of them coming up next.

Plymouth welcome Southampton to Home Park next weekend in what is going to be a very tough fixtures – perhaps Plymouth’s toughest assignment of the season so far.

But another performance and potential result in this one would give the club and fans a heap of optimism going further into the new campaign.