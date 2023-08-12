Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End

Sunderland travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

Sunderland only managed a draw in normal time against League Two opponents Crewe Alexandra in the cup midweek. They went on to lose on penalties failing to gain any sort of momentum following their opening day defeat in the Championship to Ipswich Town.

Preston North End are in a similar boat. They drew against Bristol City on the opening day, but on Tuesday evening went 2-0 down against Salford City. Whilst Ryan Lowe’s side were able to get back into it they too went onto lose on penalties.

Sunderland team news

Lynden Gooch missed the cup clash on Tuesday, but as things stand it appears a precautionary decision and he should be fine here.

Trai Hume missed the cup clash following the red card he picked up last weekend, but he has now served his suspension and will be available here.

Elliot Embleton is nearing a return, he returned to training this week but it’s likely too early for him to be involved at Deepdale.

Elsewhere Jay Matete is out after having surgery and Aji Alese is still someway from a return with a thigh injury.

Ross Stewart is expected to remain out until the end of September.

Corry Evans remains sidelined until the end of the year with a longer term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Ballard

O’Nien (C)

Cirkin

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Hemir

It would be unfortunate for Jobe to be dropped given he had quite a positive game last Sunday, but Sunderland appeared more dangerous with Alex Pritchard on the pitch and it seems more likely either he or Bradley Dack is given the nod this weekend.

Sunderland must find a way to give Luis Hemir chances to score. The service was poor last week with more movement needed in the final third to create openings.

Dan Neil did start midweek against Crewe Alexandra, but for lack of a better option he may be made to start his third game in six days this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 3pm at Deepdale this afternoon.