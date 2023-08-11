‘We’ve got a clear idea’ – Carrick outlines transfer plans for Middlesbrough starlet

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has discussed his plans for young striker Josh Coburn in an interview with The Northern Echo.

On paper it looks as though Middlesbrough are lacking firepower in forward areas, and so Coburn being an unused substitute when Boro were chasing the game in the 1-0 defeat to Millwall last weekend certainly came as a surprise.

The Teessiders endured a 1-0 home defeat to Gary Rowett’s side and head coach Carrick will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Coventry City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

But with summer signing Morgan Rogers leading the line in Middlesbrough’s game against the Lions and against Huddersfield Town in the cup a few days later, it looks increasingly likely that Coburn may not be used in rotation as many would have thought.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick spoke out about the club’s plans for Coburn this summer.

“It’s a little bit dependent on other things. I think we’ve got a clear idea – well, we’ve definitely got a clear idea of what the plan is for Josh,” he said.

“We know what we want it to look like. But there are a couple of ifs and buts in that, as you’d expect at this stage of the summer. We’ve certainly got a plan of what we want to happen though, and hopefully it will play out like that.”

Loan or keep?

With Rogers and Alex Gilbert having arrived at the club already this summer and Emmanuel Latte Lath edging closer to a move to the Riverside, Coburn’s position in the pecking order looks to be falling, and so a loan away from Middlesbrough could be the best option.

He has proven his worth in the Championship in cameo appearances for Boro, as well as out on loan at Bristol Rovers last season in League One, and so it is likely that Coburn will not be short of suitors if Carrick decides the best course of action is to loan him out.

However, as previously stated he has proven himself at this level already, whereas Rogers, Gilbert and Latte Lath have not. It may be more worthwhile to loan out Gilbert and have Coburn fight for his place.