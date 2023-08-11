West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Swansea: Duo remain sidelined for Baggies

West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

It’s West Brom’s first home game of the season and Carlos Corberan’s side are set to play in front of a sell-out crowd at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies go into this one having lost both their opening games of the season by 2-1 scorelines – losing at Blackburn Rovers in the opening round of the Championship and then at Stoke City in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.

Swansea meanwhile have started positively under new boss Michael Duff, drawing with Birmingham City in their league opener before thumping Northampton Town 2-0 in the cup.

Team news

There’s no real injury news to report for West Brom right now, other than longer-term absentees in Daryl Dike (Achilles) and Adam Reach (thigh) who remain sidelined ahead of this weekend.

After making several changes to the XI in midweek, Corberan could have a fully-fit, full-strength side for this outing.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Kipre

Ajayi

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Phillips

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Corberan has a few rotational options for this one, with a key potential change he could make being John Swift coming into the XI.

He started on the bench v Blackburn but played the full 90 v Stoke, and he could return to the league XI to give us a familiar attacking midfield three of Matt Phillips, Swift, and Jed Wallace, pushing Jayson Molumby back alongside Okay Yokuslu – that change would see Nathaniel Chalobah dropped.

Josh Maja is pushing to be involved for the first time but after not really having a pre-season, expect Brandon Thomas-Asante to lead the line once again.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.