‘They should get a win here’: Millwall v Bristol City prediction

Millwall host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Millwall return to The Den this weekend, following their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of League One side Reading in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

It proceeded an impressive opening day win at Middlesbrough for Millwall, who are going in search of a top six spot in what is Gary Rowett’s fifth season in charge.

Bristol City meanwhile opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw v Preston North End, before thumping Oxford United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

They go into this game in wake of Alex Scott’s big money move to Bournemouth.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Away form was Millwall’s flaw last season. But they’ve started this season with an impressive win on the road and if they can match their home form from last season, they should get a win here as well.

“That Reading defeat seems like something of an anomaly. Expect Rowett and his players to quickly put it behind them, and they need to ahead of a game against a very positive Bristol City side.

“Nigel Pearson is doing a steady job at the club and they’ll prove a match for any team in the league this season. But for me, it’s very difficult to bet against Millwall at The Den, so I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“It should be a good atmosphere at Millwall come 3pm this weekend. The players can feed off that and I think it could go a long way to helping them pick up another three points.

“Rowett and co should be determined to bounce back from an abysmal cup display because they pulled off a great result against Middlesbrough on the opening day.

“Bristol City are tough opponents but they will be without Alex Scott after his move to Bournemouth. That didn’t hamper them in midweek but against Millwall, I think they’ll come up short. I’ll back the hosts to claim all three points.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Bristol City