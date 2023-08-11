‘The confidence to nick a win’: Lincoln City v Wycombe Wanderers prediction

Lincoln City host Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

Lincoln City welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the LNER Stadium for the Imps’ first home game of the season.

Mark Kennedy’s side have so far lost to Bolton Wanderers in the league and beaten Notts County in the Carabao Cup, whilst Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe lost v Exeter City in League One before beating MK Dons in the cup.

Both sides suffered 3-0 defeats in their opening league fixtures and so both will be looking for their first points of the campaign this weekend – last season, Lincoln drew with Wycombe at Sincil Bank before losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“These two sides have had identical starts to the season, but Wycombe’s opening day defeat was at home. It was a poor start for them and a trip to Lincoln is another tough assignment for the Chairboys.

“Lincoln meanwhile – whilst that opening day defeat was a disappointing one – remain in good spirits for this 2023/24 campaign and their performance against a strong Notts County side was formidable.

“The Imps were strong at home last season and I think they have the quality and the confidence to nick a win in this one.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

James Ray

“Lincoln’s opening day was a tough one. Bolton were strong favourites in that one and are tipped to be right up there this season. The midweek win over Notts County is something to build on though and at home, the Imps should be hopeful of getting the win here.

“Wycombe are always there and thereabouts but this time around, I think they’ll have to settle around mid-table.

“Sincil Bank is a tough place to go and Lincoln stand a good chance of getting their home campaign off to a winning start here. I’ll back them to emerge victorious, condemning Wycombe to another league defeat.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers