Swansea City still have work to do in defender pursuit

Swansea City are interested in Excelsior’s Nathan Tjoe-A-On but a deal isn’t close, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Swansea City have been linked with a swoop for the left-back recently as they look to bolster that particular position.

Tjoe-A-On, 21, has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and his future is up in the air between now and the end of the transfer window.

WalesOnline claim the Swans are keen on luring him over to Wales this summer but an agreement is ‘some way off competition’ at this stage.

Swansea pursuit latest

Swansea could see Tjoe-A-On as a decent option on the left flank of defence. He has plenty of time on his side to grow and develop in the future.

Excelsior risk losing him for nothing in 2024 if they don’t sell him now or in January.

He started his career at VV Nieuwerkerk before moving to Stadion Woudestein a decade ago and has since been a decent servant to his current club. He rose into the first-team a few years ago and has since established himself as a key player as they face a battle to retain his services now.

Tjoe-A-On, who can play as a centre-back as well if needed, has made 57 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit to date and has chipped in with a single goal. His side finished 15th last term.

Swansea will have to be patient with their recruitment over the next couple of weeks as they hunt for more additions under new boss Michael Duff. The former Cheltenham Town man left Barnsley to take over from Russell Martin prior to this campaign.

His new side drew 1-1 against Birmingham City on the opening day last weekend with new striker signing Jerry Yates on the scoresheet. They then saw off League One new boys Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup 3-0 last time out.