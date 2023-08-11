Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Ipswich: Neil facing Jacob Brown dilemma

Stoke City head to Ipswich Town in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City will look to secure a third-straight win tomorrow when they travel to Portman Road to face Championship new boys Ipswich Town.

It’ll be a bumper crowd at Ipswich, who won their opening game of the season away against Alex Neil’s former side Sunderland.

The Potters meanwhile followed up their opening win over Rotherham United with a competent 2-1 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup in midweek – Ipswich overcame Bristol Rovers in the cup.

Team news

The big news for Stoke City, and the big issue for Neil to try and work around, is the departure of Jacob Brown to Luton Town in midweek.

And in terms of injuries, Dwight Gayle made his return to action v West Brom in midweek, whilst duo Lewis Baker and Emre Tezgel appear to be longer-term absentees for the Potters.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stevens

Wilmot

Rose

Hoever

Laurent

Pearson

Vidigal

Johnson

Wesley

Mmaee

Neil has a few options who could slot straight into that wide position to replace Brown; Chiquinho, and Gayle perhaps, but Wesley looks like the best bet after he started the game v West Brom in midweek.

Other than that, expect Neil to name the same side that beat Rotherham United. Stoke played a strong side in midweek but with it being so close to the start of the season, everyone should still be fit and firing, and up for a tough game against Ipswich Town.

The match kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.