Stockport County recent signing allowed to leave on loan

Stockport County have loaned youngster Ackeme Francis-Burrell to Lancaster City, as announced on their official Twitter page.

Stockport County have let the midfielder head out the exit door on loan to get some experience under his belt.

Francis-Burrell, 18, will be looking to get plenty of game time in the Northern Premier League.

He is due to return to Edgeley Park at the end of October when his temporary deal at Giant Axe expires.

Loan exit for Stockport man

Stockport swooped to land Francis-Burrell on a free transfer recently following his departure from Wolves. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side and was a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

However, he didn’t make a senior appearances for the Midlands outfit and they made the tough decision to cut ties with him when his contract at Molineux expired this summer.

The Hatters will see him as one for the future and the fact they recently gave Ethan Pye and Cody Johnson minutes in their last game against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Carabao Cup shows there is a pathway into their first-team for young players.

Dave Challinor’s side looked on their way to an impressive win against the Owls but were pegged back by a last-gasp equaliser by Tyreeq Bakinson. They were then beaten on penalties.

Stockport also lost last weekend on the opening day of the new campaign 1-0 at home to Gillingham. They will be eager to bounce back from their last two outings with a win away at Walsall tomorrow to kick-start their campaign.

In the meantime, Francis-Burrell has departed for Lancaster on a temporary basis and is in line to feature against Stafford Rangers this weekend.