Rotherham United have held talks with West Ham man this summer

Rotherham United have held talks with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry over a return to South Yorkshire this summer, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United looked into the possibility of bringing back the former Republic of Ireland youth international in this transfer window.

Coventry, 23, was given the green light to spend the second-half of last season on loan with the Millers to get some game time under his belt.

The Rotherham Advertiser report that ‘discussions’ over a return took place earlier this summer with his situation at the London Stadium still up in the air.

Option for Rotherham

Coventry is an option for Rotherham if they still want to bring in some more reinforcements in the middle of the park. He already knows the club, their players and the way that Matt Taylor likes his team to operate.

He rocked up at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on a temporary basis last winter to boost their midfield department and went on to make 16 appearances in the Championship.

Coventry’s contract at West Ham expires next year meaning his long-term future with the Premier League outfit is uncertain. His chances of breaking into their first-team under David Moyes next term are slim in the top flight which means an exit wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Hammers risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him now or in the next January window, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal anytime soon.

Coventry has played for the London club for his whole career to date and has played 10 times for their senior team. As well as his stint at Rotherham earlier this year, he has also had loan spells away at Lincoln City, Peterborough United and MK Dons.