QPR team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff: Duo out but new signing could feature

QPR head to Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

QPR head to Wales in search of their first points of the season tomorrow, having suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Watford in their opening game of the campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are yet to play at home this season and the Cardiff City Stadium has provided some mixed results for the R’s in previous seasons.

But, boosted by the arrival of Steve Cook, QPR fans will once again travel in their numbers as they rally behind their side.

Team news

Many will be keeping an eye out for Cook and whether he makes his QPR debut this weekend. Ainsworth said on the matter:

“Steve’s going to be a real leader for us. We’re hoping to have him involved at Cardiff.”

And Ainsworth also said in his pre-match press conference that Jack Colback is closing in on making his debut too, though whether he features this weekend remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Ainsworth ruled out Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne, with the latter having undergone a procedure on a shoulder injury picked up in pre-season.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Cook

Fox

Kakay

Field

Dozzell

Richards

Chair

Willock

Dykes

Having had a week’s rest since the Watford game – an extra few days on Cardiff who played in the Carabao Cup in midweek – Ainsworth should have a fully-fit and full-strength side to select from.

We could see Chris Willock make his first start of the season, and Taylor Richards too – the pair along with Ilias Chair could give Ainsworth a very fluid and dangerous attacking midfield trio.

Expect an unchanged back-four, bar the potential inclusion of Cook who should replace Joe Gubbins from the off if he’s fit to do so.

QPR really need a reaction this weekend. But Cardiff are tough – and they got a good point at Leeds United in their opening game, so it certainly won’t be easy for the R’s.