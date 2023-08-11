Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Leyton Orient: Pompey sweat over new midfielder blow

Portsmouth face Leyton Orient in League One this weekend.

Portsmouth began their League One season with a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last Saturday before picking up their first win in the EFL Cup earlier this week. Pompey dispatched of League Two side Forest Green Rovers 3-1, securing their place in the second round.

Next up is Leyton Orient, who lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic before being knocked out of the cup by Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth team news

Midfielder Tom Lowery endured an injury-hit debut season with Portsmouth and after starting on the opening day against Bristol Rovers, he was forced off midway through. There are concerns that he is facing another spell out with a knee injury but time will tell just how long he faces on the sidelines.

Elsewhere though, John Mouinsho should have a good amount of players to pick form. He rotated the ranks in midweek so it will be interesting to see if any of the players who started against Forest Green can break into the team at Brisbane Road.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted XI

Norris (GK)

Rafferty

Poole

Towler

Ogilvie

Pack

Morrell

Saydee

Scully

Bishop

Yengi

The backline may well revert to how it was on the opening day but Conor Shaughnessy could come in for Ryley Towler after his midweek return. In midfield, Christian Saydee could occupy that advanced role with Lowery out though Terry Devlin and Alex Robertson will also be hopeful of breaking into the side.

Up top, talisman Colby Bishop should retain his spot despite Kusini Yengi’s strong start to the season. Australian star Yengi may well come in on the left-hand side though. He’s familiar with that role too and given that Anthony Scully can play on the right, he could move over there while Gavin Whyte drops out the starting XI.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.