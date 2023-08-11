Plymouth Argyle team news and predicted XI to face Watford: 26-y/o available after impressive midweek display

Plymouth Argyle face Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle’s 2023/24 season has started well with two wins from two games. They defeated Huddersfield Town on the opening day before avoiding a slip up and beating League One side Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

This weekend they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford, who sit top of the table after a big 4-0 win over QPR last weekend.

Valerien Ismael’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Stevenage in the cup before losing 4-3 on penalties, so they’ll be keen to put that one behind them and get back to winning ways against the Pilgrims here.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Julio Pleguezuelo saw a one-game suspension from his time in Holland carried over into the Championship, meaning he missed the opening day. He put in a great performance as captain against Orient though and will be available against Watford.

Elsewhere, Steven Schumacher has confirmed Brendan Galloway and Macaulay Gillesphey are progressing with their recoveries.

Predicted XI

Hazard (GK)

Pleguezuelo

Gibson

Scarr

Edwards

Randell

Azaz

Mumba

Whittaker

C.Wright

Hardie

It could be a bit of a different lineup to the one that started on the opening day but with new signings looking ready and some players rested, this might be about as strong as Plymouth can line up.

Pleguezuelo should be in line for his first start while Lewis Gibson should come into the team after being rested in midweek. Kaine Kesler-Hayden has started both games so far so he could be rested while captain Joe Edwards comes back in. Finn Azaz started in the week too, so he should hold down his place if deemed ready to do so.

Up top, it will be interesting to see if Ben Waine can displace Ryan Hardie after his midweek brace.