Norwich City man drawing surprise interest from a host of PL clubs, report claims

Norwich City ‘keeper Krul lost his starting spot to Angus Gunn during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Dutchman played 17 times for the Canaries across all competitions but was on the bench again for the season opener against Hull City. With his deal up next summer, doubts have been surrounding the future of the 35-year-old.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Krul could be on the move amid interest from the Premier League.

It is said that a host of top-flight sides are trying to sign the veteran goalkeeper from Norwich City. A move is possible given his contract situation but it remains to be seen just who the unnamed interested parties are.

🚨FI SOURCES🚨 A number of Premier League clubs are trying to sign Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul. Krul is in the final year of his contract at Norwich and could be allowed to leave before the close of the transfer window. #NCFC #Canaries ✍🏼 @SportsPeteO — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) August 11, 2023

Krul has been with Norwich since the summer of 2018. He has played 169 times for the club across all competitions, keeping 47 clean sheets in the process.

A good move for all?

If Krul isn’t going to get game time in the Championship, it seems unlikely that he’ll find action in the Premier League. However, in moving to the top-flight he would probably get a decent wage, perhaps depending on just who is interested.

From the top-flight clubs’ perspectives, Krul is a homegrown player too, despite being born in Holland. He joined Newcastle United as a teenager and qualifies as a homegrown player, which will surely appeal to top-flight sides and especially ones in Europe.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out because if he moves, Norwich would likely have to find a new deputy for Gunn. Plenty of time remains in the window for this one to come to fruition.