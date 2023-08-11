Middlesbrough agree fee to sign 16-goal attacker, report claims

Earlier this week, reports in Europe revealed that Middlesbrough were closing in on a deal to sign Latte Lath, 24, from Italian outfit Atalanta.

The Ivorian striker has been with Atalanta since 2016 but is yet to make his league debut for the club, instead spending his career to date out on loan with various clubs in Italy and Europe.

Last season, Latte Lath spent the season with Swiss top tier side St Gallen where he netted 16 goals in all competitions across the season.

Now though, it looks like the Atalanta man is heading to the Riverside, with Football Insider claiming that Middlesbrough have agreed a fee for the striker.

Should he sign, Latte Lath will become Middlesbrough’s eight signing of the summer so far.

A good signing?

Latte Lath’s stats last season speaks for themself – he netted 16 goals and notched four assists to, proving to be a very capable striker in the Swiss league.

And whilst the English league will take a bit of getting used to, playing in a technical and attacking Middlesbrough side should suit a lot of strikers, and Carrick’s side will have done their homework on Latte Lath, no doubt.

Boro look to be preparing for the departure of Chuba Akpom who’s in the final year of his contract and attracting widespread interest, with French club RC Lens having reportedly made a bid.

Latte Lath’s arrival could yet signal Akpom’s departure from the club, and Latte Lath would have some big shoes to fill if that’s the case.

Middlesbrough return to action v Coventry City this weekend.