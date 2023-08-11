Lincoln City team news and predicted XI to face Wycombe Wanderers

Lincoln City host Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

Lincoln City play their first home game of the new season tomorrow, welcoming Wycombe Wanderers to the LNER Stadium.

The Imps go into this one on the back of a positive midweek win over Notts County in the Carabao Cup, courtesy of goals from Sean Roughan and Lasse Sorensen.

Mark Kennedy’s side lost their opening league game of the season though, falling to a 3-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Wycombe also lost their opening game of the campaign 3-0, before beating MK Dons 2-0 in the cup.

Team news

The only bit of injury news for the Imps is that of Lewis Montsma, who remains a longer-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Kennedy made a few changes for the win at Notts County, bringing in Reeco Hackett for his first start – new signing Jack Burroughs could well be in line to make his debut after joining on loan from Coventry City in midweek.

Predicted XI

Jensen (GK)

Brown

Roughan

O’Connor

Eyoma

Sorensen

Erhahon

Smith

House

Mandroiu

Hackett

Expect a largely unchanged line up from the team that beat Notts County.

It was a commanding performance with standout displays from the likes of Sorensen, Hackett, and Daniel Mandroiu to name a few.

Summer signing Ethan Hamilton started on the bench in favour of fellow arrival Alistair Smith who gave a good account of himself, whilst Roughan moved into the defensive middle three with Jaden Brown starting on the left.

Ben House could come back into the XI in favour of Tyler Walker.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.