Leicester City team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield: Goalkeeper a doubt for Foxes

Huddersfield Town host Leicester City in the Championship this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town have started the season with two defeats so far. They fell to a 3-1 loss on the opening day to newly-promoted side Plymouth Argyle and have since crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Middlesbrough.

Enzo Maresca’s side started the campaign with a win over rivals Coventry City. Leicester City had to come from behind to pick up three points but if anything it proves how strong they look this season. The Foxes are targeting an immediate Premier League return and will be hopeful of making it two league wins from two this afternoon.

Leicester City team news

Summer signing Connor Coady remains out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury he picked up whilst preparing for the new campaign.

Victor Kristiansen picked up a minor knock which saw him miss last weekend’s outing against the Sky Blues. Maresca has claimed the injury is not too serious and he didn’t appear far away from a return which could see him feature for the first time in the league here.

Alex Smithies was also ruled out for last weekend’s season opener, and it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen wasn’t’ involved in the squad on Wednesday night with Maresca confirming he has a small problem. He couldn’t say whether he’d be available this afternoon, but if he is then he will likely play.

Leicester City predicted XI

Hermansen (GK)

Pereira

Faes

Vestergaard

Doyle

Choudhury

Winks

Dewsbury-Hall

McAteer

Vardy

Mavididi

Maresca seems to know his strongest XI and it’s likely he won’t steer too far away from that this weekend.

Wilfried Ndidi has been linked with a move away this week and reports suggest he is keen to leave (via Sport Witness). There is a chance Maresca chooses not to involve him here amid that speculation although he did play midweek against Burton Albion. Hamza Choudhury seems the most obvious choice to fill that gap.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.