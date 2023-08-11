Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Trio set for sideline spell

Birmingham City host Leeds United in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City earned an opening day point against Swansea City last weekend. The Blues took the lead but couldn’t hold on as Jerry Yates scored his first league goal for the Swans to rescue a point. John Eustace’s side went about their business well midweek beating League One side Cheltenham Town with ease.

Leeds United drew 2-2 to Cardiff City last Sunday. Daniel Farke’s side went two goals down, but they managed to come away with a point thanks to a late fightback. This weekend proposes a good chance for the Whites to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Leeds United team news

The latest update rules captain Liam Cooper out of action for around two months. He scored Leeds United’s first goal against Cardiff City, but ruptured his plantar fascia.

Joining him on the sideline is fellow goalscorer Crysencio Summerville. He picked up a groin strain ruling him out for three weeks. Elsewhere Junior Firpo is still recovering from torn knee ligaments and will also remain out of action for another three weeks.

Already sidelined Jack Harrison isn’t expected to be back in action until September, he is joined by Patrick Bamford who also has a similar return date.

Cody Drameh impressed during pre-season and just as it was looking a senior spot was up for grabs he suffered a hamstring injury. It was thought he’d be in contention last week but wasn’t.

Georginio Rutter is nearing a return from a core injury, but it seems unlikely he will be ready just yet.

Tyler Adams is expected to return next month, Sam Greenwood could make a return to action in the next few weeks.

Stuart Dallas is out with a longer term injury.

Leeds United predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Ayling

Cresswell

Struijk

Hjelde

Gray

Ampadu

Sinisterra

Gelhardt

James

Gnonto

Farke will likely try and keep the same side where possible, and the German coach doesn’t have much choice given the extent of their injury list.

Charlie Cresswell appears the most sensible option to replace the injured Cooper with the young defender carrying lots of potential.

The injured Summerville needs replacing. But alongside that Willy Gnonto reportedly asked to be left out midweek in the cup due to being unhappy at the club. It’s since been reported he trained at the back end of this week and will be available for this clash.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.