Key Millwall man subject of Rangers transfer interest, recent contact made

Millwall have had towering defender Cooper on the books since January 2017. They signed him from Reading on an initial loan deal before bringing him in permanently the following summer and ever since, he’s been a mainstay at The Den.

The 28-year-old has played 302 times for the Lions, chipping in with 22 goals and 17 assists along the way.

However, his current contract expires at the end of next season and now, interest in his services has emerged.

Football Insider claims that Scottish Premiership side Rangers are eyeing up a move for Cooper. Their interest has grown in recent days after making contact with Millwall but time will tell if their admiration of the centre-back is firmed up by a bid before the window’s end.

The transfer window slams shut on September 1st, so there is still plenty of time for clubs to strike deals.

One to watch?

With contact said to have been made by Rangers, time will tell whether or not they look to make a bid for Cooper’s services. His contract situation means this could be one to watch though if the Scottish side are keen on adding him to their ranks.

Cooper is obviously a mainstay in Gary Rowett’s side but with his deal up next summer, this could be their last chance to cash in before losing him on a pre-contract deal in January or a free transfer in a year’s time.

If a move was to come to fruition, Millwall have ample time to find a replacement but time will tell what the Lions and Cooper’s stance is on a potential move to Ibrox.