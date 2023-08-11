Ipswich Town and Birmingham City eyed Chelsea man, now set to join Championship rivals

Ipswich Town and Birmingham City both had Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys on the radar before the player opted for a Swansea City move, according to Darren Witcoop.

Swansea City have announced the loan signing of Charlie Patino from Arsenal and as per reports, Chelsea defender Humphreys will follow him through the door. A season-long deal to join the Welsh side is in place as the 20-year-old looks to gain more senior experience away from Stamford Bridge.

He spent a spell with 2.Bundesliga side SC Paderborn last season and is now set to test himself in the second-tier.

Now though, ahead of his proposed move to Swansea, it has emerged that two other Championship sides were keen on the youngster before the switch to South Wales was agreed.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has shared on Twitter that Humphreys was on the radars of Ipswich Town and Birmingham City.

As per @IanMitchelmore Swansea to follow up loan arrival of Arsenal’s Charlie Patino by landing Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys. Humphreys had been on the radar of Ipswich and Birmingham before opting for Swansea. #SCFC #swanseacity #itfc #bcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 11, 2023

Humphreys played 13 times for Paderborn over the second half of last season and has one Chelsea first-team outing to his name.

A Championship chance

While Ipswich Town and Birmingham City might have hoped they could get a deal for Humphreys done, the player will be pleased that he’s getting a chance to prove himself in the Championship with a club who boasts a strong record of developing young players like himself.

Regular game time will be the priority for Humphreys and Chelsea in deciding where to go and barring any late hitches, it seems it’ll be Swansea City he’s heading to.

Time will tell if Ipswich or Birmingham turn to alternative options amid Humphreys’ move elsewhere. Plenty of time remains in the transfer window for deals to be done so both clubs will be ones to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.