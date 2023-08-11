‘In negotiations’: Watford working on striker signing, says reporter

Watford are ‘in negotiations’ to sign a new striker, says The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

Watford have had a fairly positive summer transfer window so far, with that positivity rubbing off in their 4-0 opening day win over QPR.

Valerien Ismael has so far welcomed Tom Ince, Rhys Healey, and Jake Livermore on permanent deals, whilst the likes of Jamal Lewis and Giorgi Chakvetadze have joined on loan from Newcastle United and Gent respectively.

And it looks like the Hornets are working on another signing with Leventhal revealing on Twitter that the club are in negotiations for a striker – but the striker remains nameless.

Leventhal tweeted:

New: #WatfordFC in negotiations for striker, but getting right player to fit squad/budget key. Duxbury, Ismael, Giaretta & Manga the approach this window. Also includes: Asprilla won’t leave & Elton John becoming more active. 🚀 @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/KA89aIJhb2 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 11, 2023

Watford showed a lot of attacking potency in their win over QPR, but Ismael only has two natural no.9s in his ranks in Vakoun Bayo and Healey and so another striker additions looks like a real necessity for Watford in the final weeks of the summer window.

Ismael suffered his first defeat as Watford boss in midweek, being dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Stevenage.

Striker signing…

Watford, in fairness, seem to have pretty good transfer acumen. They made good use of the overseas markets, the free agent markets, and the loan markets too, and who this unnamed striker might be is anyone’s guess.

It could be another name plucked from South America or it could be a promising Premier League player on loan. Either way, it looks like Watford are on the verge of another exciting summer signing.

Watford go into this next round of Champisonhip fixtures in 1st place of the table, with a tricky home game v Plymouth Argyle on the agenda.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.