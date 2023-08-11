Ian Evatt makes ‘valuation’ admission amid Bristol City’s rumoured interest in Bolton Wanderers star

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted that every player has a price amid Bristol City’s rumoured interest in midfielder George Thomason.

Bristol City have cash to splash in the final weeks of the window after prized asset Alex Scott was sold to Bournemouth.

It means the Robins should be able to spread out the funds across the board, strengthening their squad ahead of the rest of the season. One player rumoured to be on their radar is Bolton Wanderers star Thomason, who is a midfielder like Scott but a very different player.

Now, amid apparent interest in the 22-year-old, Wanderers boss Evatt has admitted the club has a valuation for every player. If that price is met, they will sanction moves for them. Speaking to The Bolton News, he said:

“The club has a valuation on every player and provided clubs meet that valuation we will allow players to leave, provided that is what they want to do.”

Thomason’s contract with Bolton runs through until the summer of 2025. A 12-month extension option is included in that deal.

One to watch?

It remains to be seen if Bolton’s resolve over midfielder Thomason is tested and if it is, just what their valuation of him is.

Bristol City have been able to spend some decent fees on some good players this summer and with the Scott sale, you would think that they’re in a good position to spend that money on strengthening across the board before the window slams shut.

That creative spark Scott provided won’t be easy to replace directly but Nigel Pearson will most certainly benefit from his exit, despite the blow his loss is. Bolton Wanderers may well see their resolve tested sooner rather than later so with City seeing their bank balance rise, it will be interesting to see whether or not they can tempt the League One club into selling Thomason before September 1st’s deadline.