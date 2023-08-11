Hull City hoping to land ambitious loan deal for Burnley attacking midfielder, says reporter

Hull City are hoping to sign Burnley’s Scott Twine on loan, reports Mike White.

Hull City tried to sign the attacking midfielder from MK Dons last year but missed out to the Clarets.

Twine, 24, helped Vincent Kompany’s side gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

BBC Humberside Sport reporter White has reported that the Tigers are back in for him now and are ‘hoping’ to land his signature with ‘further talks’ expected to be held over the weekend.

Understand @HullCity are hopeful of finalising a loan for Burnley’s Scott Twine in the coming days. In for him before opting for the Clarets but told he’s given every indication he wants to make this move. Further talks to take place over the weekend.#hcafc | @RadioHumberside pic.twitter.com/gFZZOQrbHU — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) August 11, 2023

Hull eye ambitious deal

Signing Twine on loan would be a big statement of intent by Hull if they can get a deal over the line. They were disappointed to miss out on him 12 months ago and are crying out for his creativity.

His chances of getting in Burnley’s starting XI in the top flight are slim next term and a move to the MKM Stadium would help him get regular game time under his belt.

Twine was on the books at local side Swindon Town from 2013 to 2021 and scored nine goals in 59 games for the Robins in all competitions, as well as spending time away from the County Ground on loan at Chippenham Town, Waterford and Newport County to gain experience.

He left on a permanent basis when MK Dons came calling and was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 20 goals in 50 outings before Burnley snapped him up.

Twine penned a four-year deal with the Lancashire outfit and chipped in with three goals in 14 matches last term as they won the Championship title.

However, Hull now want to lure him back into the second tier to bolster their squad under Liam Rosenior. The Tigers are in action this weekend at home to Sheffield Wednesday.