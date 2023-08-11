Hull City boss confirms interest in Premier League winger

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he is looking at signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

Hull City are keen to lure the attacker to the MKM Stadium in this window as they look to bolster their attacking department.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, spent last season in League One at Charlton Athletic and was a hit with the Addicks.

Rosenior has provided this update on the situation to BBC Humberside Sport: “We’re aware of him. I’ve known Jez for a long time. I’ve watched him. He had an outstanding loan at Charlton. There are a lot of clubs that are interested and he is someone that we are looking at at the moment.”

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Hull boss confirms interest

Hull could see Rak-Sakyi as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in forward areas. The youngster was impressive in the third tier during his time at The Valley and will be eager to test himself at Championship level.

Crystal Palace gave him the green light to head to Charlton on a temporary basis when they came calling for his signature 12 months ago and he adapted well to life in the Football League. He went on to make 49 appearances in all competitions for the London club and found the net on 15 occasions.

He has been on the books at Selhurst Park since 2019 having previously had a spell in the academy at Chelsea. The England youth international has since played twice for the first-team of the Eagles.

Rak-Sakyi’s chances of getting first-team football with Roy Hodgson’s side in the Premier League this term are slim still so another loan move makes sense. Hull would be able to give him regular football in the second tier but will need to see off competition from elsewhere to land him.