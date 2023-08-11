Huge development emerges as Sheffield United agree £15m deal for Coventry City star

Sheffield United have agreed a £15m deal to sign Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Coventry City star Hamer has been heavily linked with a move away from the Sky Blues for some time now.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the Championship’s best players since signing from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020 but with his deal up next summer, a move has been widely expected. Leeds United are among those to have been heavily linked in recent weeks but now, it seems the Dutchman is heading for the Premier League.

Trusted Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has revealed on Twitter that Sheffield United have agreed to sign Hamer from Coventry City in a deal worth £15m.

As a result of the agreement, Hamer is now set for a medical and will not train with Mark Robins’ side today.

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Gustavo Hamer from Coventry in a deal worth £15million. It will be #SUFC biggest signing of summer so far. Player set for medical and not training #SkyBlues today. More on @telefootball https://t.co/Gkv5n0NTVe — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 11, 2023

After Sander Berge’s move to Burnley, it seems the Coventry star will join the Blades as the direct replacement in midfield.

A deserved step up

Hamer has been one of the Sky Blues’ most influential players during their recent success. He was at his best last season and after just missing out on a rise to the Premier League with Coventry, it only makes sense that he makes the step up without them.

A deal now means City get a good fee for a player who could have been leaving for nothing within the next year. There remains ample time for them to find a suitable replacement too.

From Leeds United’s perspective, they’ll have to turn elsewhere in their hunt for another midfielder.

Time will tell just when the deal can be wrapped up but it looks as though Hamer will be donning the red and white stripes sooner rather than later.