Front-runner named as Leeds United, Southampton, Middlesbrough chase Flynn Downes

Yesterday, reports emerged linking Championship trio Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and Southampton with Downes, 24, who joined West Ham from Swansea City last summer.

The midfielder featured 21 times in the Premier League for the Hammers last season. But given recent midfield arrivals at the club – including the imminent arrival of Saints captain James Ward-Prowse – Downes looks to be down in the pecking order at West Ham.

And Football Insider are now claiming that Southampton are in ‘pole position’ to sign Downes, ahead of rivals Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Their report adds that Russell Martin’s side ‘were in talks late on Thursday’ after accepting West Ham’s Ward-Prowse bid, with the Saints now leading the race to sign Downes in a move that would see him reunite with his former Swansea City boss.

Southampton have so far made three signings this summer, signing Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, and Joel Lumley on permanent deals.

Downes latest

Downes is a player that Martin knows very well and who the Saints boss knows how to best utilise. He really shone in the 2021/22 season which led to his West Ham move and so this looks like a move that makes sense for all involved.

With West Ham, Downes often played a back up role and whilst he showed glimpses of a very talented player, an exit looks like his best bet – especially with an influx of midfielders arriving at the London club this month.

Middlesbrough and Leeds will be frustrated to lose out on a proven Championship midfielder in Downes, but expect the two clubs to swiftly move on and target other names.

For Southampton though, this looks like another impressive capture.