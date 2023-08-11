Exeter City agree fee to land international attacker

Exeter City have agreed a fee to sign Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen, as per the Daily Record.

Exeter City are keen to lure the Finland international down to England to bolster their attacking department following the start of the new League One season.

Niskanen, 25, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Scottish Championship side Dundee United.

The Daily Record (live transfer blog, 10.08.23, 22.38) report that he will sit out of his current club’s next game against Dunfermline Athletic and that his proposed switch to the Grecians depends on whether he will be granted a work permit.

Exeter working on winger deal

Exeter will have identified Niskanen as someone to give them something different out wide. Gary Caldwell’s side have made a decent start to the new campaign and won 3-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day last weekend after goals by Jack Aitchison, Will Aimson and James Scott.

They then beat League Two side Crawley Town 2-1 in the Carabao Cup last time out on home soil so head into this weekend’s clash against Blackpool in confident mood.

Transfer business is bubbling away behind the scenes for the Devon club will landing Niskanen on their agenda.

The attacker linked up with the Scottish club from German outfit FC Ingolstadt and he has since made 61 appearances for the Terrors in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and five assists.

Niskanen started his career at KuPS in his native Finland and eventually broke into their first-team after loan spells away as a youngster at PK-37 Iisalmi and SC Kuopio Futis-98 to gain experience. He could now be poised to embark on a new challenge in England if Exeter can get their man.