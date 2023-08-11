Chelsea man to undergo Leicester City medical today, loan move on the brink

Leicester City look set to sign Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei with the Italian starlet undergoing a medical today, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City have been heavily linked with Chelsea talent Casadei this summer and recent reports have made for encouraging ready for Foxes fans, with a deal looking likely.

Now, a fresh update from transfer guru Romano has revealed the deal is set to move a step closer today.

With an agreement in place, Casadei is poised to undergo a medical with Leicester City today ahead of the season-long loan move. The deal was agreed between the relevant parties on Tuesday and with medical tests set to get underway soon, it might not be long before the Italy U20s star is confirmed as a City man.

Medical today for Cesare Casadei as new Leicester City player on loan deal from Chelsea 🔵🦊 #LCFC Agreement reached on Tuesday and now being finalised between all parties. pic.twitter.com/xTgiDcoFV4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Casadei’s stock rose massively over the summer as he netted eight goals in the U20s World Cup. His successful stay with Italy’s U20s came after a half-season spell with Reading, who were relegated from the Championship.

The Maresca factor

While it seemed that Casadei could be destined for a chance in top-flight football after a stunning summer, a move to Leicester City certainly makes for a step up on last season. In Enzo Maresca, he’ll be playing under a highly regarded coach in a team that is widely expected to fight it out for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The chance to play under a fellow countryman with such a strong reputation looks to have played a key role in getting this Casadei deal over the line. The hope will be that their efforts are made worthwhile by some impressive displays by the midfielder.

Time will tell when the deal is wrapped up but it might not be long before Casadei is seen donning Leicester City colours.