Charlton Athletic to assess summer signing ahead of Peterborough United trip

Charlton Athletic will assess Lloyd Jones ahead of their clash against Peterborough United this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic will monitor the defender before making a decision on whether to include him against the Posh.

Jones, 27, made the move to The Valley earlier this summer on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal.

The Addicks have confirmed that they have a few players unavailable such as Deji Elewere, Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn. They will also have to look to see how Mandela Egbo, Richard Chin, Scott Fraser, Tyreece Campbell and Nathan Asiimwe are.

Charlton to assess recruit

Charlton swooped to sign the centre-back in June following his departure from fellow League One side Cambridge United to bolster their defensive department as they eye promotion to the Championship this term.

He made his competitive debut on the opening day of the season last weekend as the Addicks beat fellow London club Leyton Orient 1-0 on home soil courtesy of midfielder George Dobson’s goal. However, he was substituted off during the game and subsequently missed the Carabao Cup loss away at Newport County last time out.

Dean Holden won’t want to take any risks with Jones and will carefully see how he is as they prepare for the trop to London Road. Their upcoming opponents Peterborough were also victorious last Saturday and they beat newly relegated Reading 1-0 away.

Jones is an experienced player who has racked up 184 appearances in his career in all competitions so keeping him fit is crucial for Charlton. As well as his previous club Cambridge, he has had spells at the past at Liverpool, Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Swindon Town, Luton Town and Northampton Town.