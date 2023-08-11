Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden provides transfer update ahead of Peterborough United trip

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has said that they are still trying to bring in more players this summer.

Charlton Athletic have had a busy transfer window so far and are expected to be active between now and the deadline on 1st September.

The Addicks are back in League One action this weekend with an away trip to Peterborough United.

In the meantime, Holden has provided this transfer update to their official club website: “We’ve got a plan. We’re in the market for good players who we believe will come in and improve us. Sometimes they take a bit longer, as you’ve seen throughout pre-season, for different reasons.

“We’re not going to rush to go and get a player to bring in now that we don’t believe is the right player for the football club; we won’t do that. We’re still pushing on and trying to be active in bringing targets in.

“As I’ve said before, there will be other players moving on, as is normal at this stage of the season. My full focus at the moment is on getting the team ready to go and win our second game out of two in the league.”

Charlton eyeing more additions

Charlton have so far delved into the market to sign striker Alfie May, goalkeeper Harry Isted, centre-back Lloyd Jones, left-back Tayo Edun and midfield pair Terry Taylor and Tayo Edun. They have made some shrewd signings for League One level but could still do with some more competition and depth in certain areas.

The London club won 1-0 on the opening day of the new season last weekend against Leyton Orient at The Valley after midfielder George Dobson’s winner. However, they were beaten 3-1 away by League Two side Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night so will be eager to bounce back from that disappointing loss at London Road on Saturday afternoon.

Holden has also hinted that departures could also be on the cards. The Addicks have a few players who remain on the fringes of their first-team and exits would free up space and funds to bring in new arrivals over the next few weeks.

After their trip to Peterborough, Charlton have back-to-back home fixtures against Bristol Rovers and Port Vale before an away clash against Oxford United so will see these upcoming matches as games where they can pick up a lot of early points, with transfer activity bubbling away behind the scenes.