Cardiff City summer signing ruled out for QPR clash

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has said that summer signing Yakou Meite will miss this weekend’s clash against QPR.

Cardiff City take on Gareth Ainsworth’s side at home on Saturday as they look to secure their first win of the new Championship season.

Meite, 27, made the switch to Wales in early July on a free transfer following the end of his contract at Reading but is sidelined at the moment.

Bulut has provided this injury update regarding the attacker, as per WalesOnline: “Yakou Meite has a problem with his muscle. I think he will be out for 10 days. It started in Portugal a little bit, then he was getting better and he started to have a small pain. I think one week to 10 days, hopefully earlier.”

Slight blow for Cardiff

Not having Meite isn’t ideal for Cardiff and he could have been someone to cause QPR some problems. His physically is a useful asset and he offers something different in attacking areas for Bulut’s side.

The forward has penned a two-year deal with the Welsh club and came off the bench last weekend in their 2-2 draw away at Leeds United. They stormed into a 2-0 lead at Elland Road but were forced to settle for a point after the Whites’ late equaliser.

Cardiff were back in action on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup and beat League Two outfit Colchester United on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium to progress into the next round and will be eager to build on that with a win against the Hoops.

Meite may well miss the away trip to Leicester City next weekend as well as the Bluebirds will have a decision to make regarding what to do with him then.

Prior to his switch, he spent six years at Reading and was a key player for the Royals, scoring 47 goals in 165 games in all competitions. The Ivory Coast international, who has made two caps for his country, rose up through the academy ranks at PSG.