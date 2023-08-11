Bristol City considering move for Oxford United star, reporter claims

Bristol City are considering a move for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Oxford United man Brannagan has been one of League One’s standout midfielders for some time now. He signed for the club in 2018 and has been a mainstay ever since, managing 41 goals and 20 assists in 241 games for the Yellows.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move up to the Championship before and now, it is said he’s being considered by Bristol City.

The Robins have cash to splash after selling Alex Scott to Premier League side Bournemouth and reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that Brannagan is among those being considered as they look to bolster their midfield. Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason is also mentioned, with those links first emerging on Thursday afternoon.

Bristol City looking to bolster their squad in the wake of Alex Scott’s big-money exit. Bolton’s George Thomason and Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan among the players being considered. The Robins also aiming to land a new forward this month. #bcfc #oufc #bwfc #BristolCity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 11, 2023

Brannagan has played all 90 minutes in both of Oxford United’s games so far this season, including in the 5-1 loss to Bristol City in the EFL Cup earlier this week.

New faces incoming?

Bristol City saw their summer window get off to a decent start after signing Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight in fairly quick succession. The Scott sale may well see business pick up again and if more interest is to emerge in key assets, they should be in a better negotiating position.

Brannagan will be an intriguing target if they ramp up their interest. He’s long looked like a player capable of stepping up to the Championship and if Oxford United’s struggles are to carry into this season, a move up the leagues could prove an attractive prospect.

Nigel Pearson and co will be sure to weigh up plenty of options in their search for new additions though, so time will tell if they decide on a move for Brannagan or if their attentions turn elsewhere.