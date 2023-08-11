‘Absolutely ruthless’: Bristol Rovers v Barnsley prediction

Bristol Rovers host Barnsley in League One this weekend.

Bristol Rovers will go in search of their first win of the 2023/24 season tomorrow, in what is their first home game of the campaign too.

Joey Barton’s side drew 1-1 at Portsmouth on the opening day of the season before losing 2-0 to Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Barnsley meanwhile got off to a flying start under new boss Neill Collins. His side thumped Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day but lost on penalties to Tranmere Rovers in the cup in the week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers looked good in their opening day draw with Pompey. But Barnsley looked better in theirs and so the Tykes will be favourites for this one.

“Expect Barton to have a plan in place to try and subdue the attacking threat that the Tykes possess, but whether or not they’ll be able to keep them out for 90 minutes remains to be seen.

“Barnsley showed in midweek that they can be breached at the back, though, so I think Rovers should have some confidence going into this weekend.

“I’ll back Rovers to claim a very credible point.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Barnsley

James Ray

“Barnsley were absolutely ruthless against Port Vale and while they will be disappointed to have dropped out of the cup against lower league opposition, they have the momentum with them coming into this weekend.

“Rovers picked up a decent point away to Portsmouth on the opening day of the season and back in front of their own fans, the hope will be that they can put on a good show. Unfortunately, I think they’re going to fall to defeat.

“Barnsley have just too much for me and should take another win here.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-2 Barnsley