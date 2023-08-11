‘A real test of their mettle’: Ipswich Town v Stoke City prediction

Ipswich Town host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Ipswich Town and Stoke City have both got their campaigns off to perfect starts, winning both games thus far.

The Tractor Boys pulled off an impressive win over last season’s play-off semi-finalists Sunderland on the opening day before defeating Bristol Rovers in the cup on Wednesday night. Jack Taylor and Sone Sluko scored the goals to put Town through to the second round.

As for Stoke, they comfortably dispatched of Rotherham United 4-1 at the weekend before beating Championship opponents West Brom on Tuesday night. Summer signing Andre Vidigal now has three goals for the Potters after following up his debut brace with the winner against the Baggies.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both Ipswich and Stoke were mentioned as play-off outsiders ahead of the new season, so this will be a really intriguing tie. They’ve started well and both will be looking to maintain their momentum this weekend.

“I can see an entertaining one panning out here. The home crowd will be right up for it and that combined with the quality in Town’s ranks will certainly cause problems for the visitors. Stoke are looking good going forward though, so they can definitely take something from this.

“I’m leaning towards a draw but either side could take this.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-2 Stoke City

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

Luke Phelps

“Great start to the season for both these teams. I fancy both Ipswich and Stoke to be in and around the top 10 at least this season, and we should learn a lot about either side in this weekend’s game too.

“Ipswich at home are going to want to put on a show for their fans, but Stoke on the road – this is a real test of their mettle.

“I can’t see there being too many goals in this one. I think it could be quite a cagey game and a very close one too. I think both have the qualities to win and for that reason, I’ll have to say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Stoke City