‘A point here would be a good result’: Cardiff City v QPR prediction

Cardiff City host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Cardiff City welcome QPR to Wales on Saturday, for what should be an interesting clash in the Championship.

The Bluebirds go into this one having drawn at Leeds United in their opening game of the season, before overcoming Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

QPR meanwhile haven’t had a cup game to contend with, instead having a week’s rest since their 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Another very difficult game for QPR. Cardiff will still be buzzing from their draw at Eland Road and rightly so – they looked good, much better than they did last season.

“QPR have a new face on the scene in Steve Cook and that should give everyone a boost, but whether it’s enough to see them come out on top this weekend remains to be seen.

“I think a point here would be a good result for QPR, and having had a full week since their last game, I’ll back them to get that point.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“Cardiff looked stronger than many expected in their opening game against Leeds United and with this game coming in front of the home faithful, they should be hopeful of getting three points on the board against QPR.

“The R’s have added some steel to the backline in Steve Cook but time will tell if he can play straight away and if he doesn’t, just how strong his impact will be. Unfortunately for the R’s, I can’t see their fortunes changing just yet.

“I’m backing Cardiff to take all three points here, even after playing in midweek while QPR were able to rest.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 3-1 QPR