‘A big concern’: Birmingham City v Leeds United prediction

Birmingham City host Leeds United in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United travel to St. Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side with a win and a draw from their first two games.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City on the opening day before dispatching of League One side Cheltenham Town in the cup. Juninho Bacuna scored both goals for John Eustace’s side on their way to a routine 2-0 win.

As for Daniel Farke’s Whites, they also drew on the opening day before emerging victorious in the week.

Leeds fought back to draw 2-2 with Cardiff City at the weekend before coming from behind to win against Shrewsbury Town. Taylor Perry’s deflected strike but them behind but Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk’s goals saw them secure a 2-1 victory.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both sides will be determined to take all three points from this one but I think they’ll have to settle with one each.

“The atmosphere should be great as the Blues return to St. Andrew’s for the first time this season and that could end up giving them the edge. Eustace’s side should use that to their advantage to unsettle a Leeds United side that is still shaky.

“The visitors’ backline is still a big concern and I think it’ll cost them here. Farke has some great attackers and midfield at his disposal but the defence is still unconvincing, so they could concede a couple again here. I’ll say 2-2.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Leeds United

Luke Phelps

“It was a tough opening game for Leeds. But they showed in that second half that they’re up for the fight this season and that they have the quality to turn a game in their favour.

“Birmingham City are looking good. They have a much better squad than they did last season and at an optimistic St Andrew’s, it’s going to be tough for the Whites.

“In any other season before, this game would’ve been a Leeds win. But with Blues having improved, I’ll have to say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United