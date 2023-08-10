Winger turns down Hull City as he weighs up next move

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the Ligue 1 man in this transfer window as they hunt for more additions.

Gassama, 19, spent the past campaign on loan at Eupen and his future is up in the air at the moment. RMC Sport have reported that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on him as well.

Foot Mercato claim the player has rejected a switch to the Tigers and is now on the radar of Swiss giants FC Basel.

1 of 15 Who is this? Romeo Lavia Armel Bella-Kotchap Che Adams Nathan Tella

Hull rebuffed

Hull are in need of some attacking reinforcements before the end of the window and this reported news that Gassama isn’t interested in moving to East Yorkshire could be a blessing in disguise for Liam Rosenior’s side.

They need players who know the league already and are robust enough to deal with the tough nature of Championship football, as opposed to a young, unproven and inexperienced player from abroad.

Gassama signed for PSG in 2019 having previously been at AS Carrières Grésillons, Poissy, Mantes and Brest. He has since been a key player for the B team of the French giants and has made one first-team appearance to date.

He was then given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis 12 months ago when Eupen came calling and he left the Parc des Princes for the first time on loan to get some game time.

The France youth international went on to score two goals in 19 matches during his stint in Belgium. He has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and is weighing up his next move in the game.