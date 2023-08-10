‘Too strong for them’: Walsall v Stockport County prediction

Walsall host Stockport County at home this weekend in League Two.

Walsall were beaten 2-1 away at Morecambe in their opening game of the new season last weekend. They put in a spirited performance away at Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night at Ewood Park, running out 4-3 losers in the end though.

Stockport County, on the other hand, also lost in their first game of the campaign at home to Gillingham. Dave Challinor’s side then lost on penalties to Sheffield Wednesday in the cup last time out at Hillsborough after drawing 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The Hatters led for much of the match after striker Paddy Madden’s first-half goal. However, the Owls levelled in stoppage time through midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport were very unlucky to lose against Sheffield Wednesday last time out and if they can play like that against Walsall this weekend they should be fine. However, their opening day loss to Gillingham was a bit worrying as they lacked a cutting edge up front which is something that needs to be addressed.

“Walsall will be hoping to have a successful season under Mat Sadler but haven’t made the best start. They will be locking horns with one of the best sides in the division on paper and I think their opponents will be too strong for them on the day.”

Score prediction: Walsall 0-1 Stockport County

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

James Ray

“Walsall put in a good performance against Championship opposition in the week but with a return to League Two action awaiting, they’ll be keen to deal another setback to Stockport.

“Stockport performed well in the week too and while they fell to defeat on the opening day, they’re still expected to be right up there this season. With that said, they should be beating Walsall.

“I can see them taking all three points back to Edgeley Park but the hosts could give them some trouble.”

Score prediction: Walsall 1-2 Stockport County