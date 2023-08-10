‘This one has to be a home win’: Southampton v Norwich City prediction

Southampton host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Two former Premier League foes meet at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, for what should be an interesting game between teams who both made winning starts to the new season.

Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday whilst Norwich won at Hull City, but the Saints suffered a shock defeat in midweek at the hands of League Two side Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

Norwich meanwhile haven’t had a cup game to play this week and so they have a few days rest on the Saints.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Russell Martin fielded a much-changed side v Gillingham in midweek and so his top players should be fit and firing for this weekend – though whether or James Ward-Prowse features remains to be seen, as West Ham edge closer to a deal for the midfielder.

“Still, I think the Saints have one of the standout teams in the division, but Norwich really surprised me with their win at Hull City. I’ve backed them to struggle this season but they could yet surprise a few people – we should find out a lot more about them this weekend.

“For me though, Southampton at St Mary’s – this one has to be a home win.”

Score prediction: Southampton 2-1 Norwich City

James Ray

“Southampton will be looking to make another statement of intent to the Championship after their opening day win but following a disappointing midweek defeat to Gillingham, they should be even more fired up.

“Russell Martin will not have been impressed with that result or display and will have been demanding start improvements this week. It will be interesting to see how the line up amid growing rumours over Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse’s futures but even then, the Saints should have a strong enough squad to emerge victorious.

“Norwich have shown they’re not to be written off after their good win over Hull but I can’t see them taking anything from this one. Home win.”

Score prediction: Southampton 3-1 Norwich City