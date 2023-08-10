‘That’s my aim’: Matt Taylor shares Rotherham transfer wish with deal for 25-year-old still possible

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor wants to sign four more players before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1st.

It’s been a steady, albeit slightly frustrating summer transfer window for Rotherham United so far. The Millers have signed six new players in Andre Green, Grant Hall, Dillon Phillips, Cafu, Fred Onyedinma, and Dexter Lembikisa – the latter two being loan signings.

And according to the Rotherham Advertiser, Rotherham United boss Taylor wants to make four more signings during this summer’s transfer window, with the long-awaited signing of Christ Tiehi, 25, from Slovan Liberec still in the pipelines.

Taylor said:

“That’s my aim. Whether that’s realistic or not remains to be seen. That is what I’d like to do, As a minimum, we have to be bringing in another two (as well as Tiehi).”

The Millers opened their 2023/24 Championship campaign with a 4-1 defeat away at Stoke City, following it up with a penalty win over Morecambe in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Tiehi, who currently plays for Czech side Slovan Liberec, has spent time in the lower leagues of England in the past, but is perhaps best known here for his loan spell with Wigan Athletic in the second half of last season.

1 of 15 Who is this? Romeo Lavia Armel Bella-Kotchap Che Adams Nathan Tella

Millers moving

Rotherham look to be make moves in the transfer market – and moves are needed.

Their opening day defeat against a strong Stoke side may be a bit of a signal of what’s to come for them this season, with many tipping the Millers for relegation into League One.

But if Taylor can get some new players in before September 1st then it could see his side achieve another relatively comfortable league finish in the Championship.

He’s managed to oversee some decent signings so far, though whether those new players are enough to keep Rotherham in the Championship is debatable.

The Millers take on Blackburn Rovers in their first home league game of the season this weekend.