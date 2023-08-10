‘That will cost them here’: Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers prediction

Rotherham United host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Both teams go into this game on the back of midweek cup wins, with Rotherham United beating Morecambe on penalties and Blackburn Rovers beating Walsall in a 4-3 encounter.

The Millers opened their Championship campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Stoke City last weekend though, whilst Rovers began theirs with an impressive 2-1 win at home to West Brom.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham needed that win over Morecambe. Although it was a win on penalties, against a team much lower down in the Football League pyramid, it’s a win nonetheless and it gets them off the mark this season.

“A visit from Rovers though is going to be very difficult. Blackburn made a strong start to last season and they could do so again this time round, with that win over West Brom bound to have given them confidence.

“I want to see Rotherham do well this year, but this weekend, I think Blackburn will take the points.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Rotherham United will be hoping for a similar result to their previous home encounter against Blackburn Rovers. The Millers brushed Tomasson’s men aside in impressive fashion and another display like that would be a real confidence boost after a tough opening day.

“I can’t see that happening again this weekend though. It could be a close one, but I think I’m leaning towards the visitors.

“I’m not too sure where the regular goals are going to come from for the Millers. Jordan Hugill should be good for around 10 but around him, I can’t see many putting up particularly strong numbers. That could hinder them this season and I think that will cost them here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers