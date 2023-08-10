Swansea set to secure loan deal for Arsenal man who Cardiff City were linked with last month

Swansea City are set to sign Arsenal’s Charlie Patino on a seaosn-long loan deal, reports The Sun’s Phil Cadden.

Patino, 19, is a highly-rated member of the Arsenal youth ranks, who got his first taste of first-team football during a loan spell with Blackpool in the Championship last season.

The central midfielder made 37 appearances in the league and scored three goals, impressing the watching fans despite his loan cub’s eventual relegation into League One.

His name has been in transfer headlines this summer, with Swansea’s Welsh rivals Cardiff City linked late last month. But Cadden says that Patino is set to join Swansea on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners.

The Sun reporter tweeted earlier this morning:

Told Charlie Patino is joining Swansea from Arsenal on a season-long loan. — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) August 10, 2023

New boss Michael Duff has helped to oversee a positive summer transfer window for the Swans, who’ve so far signed Mykola Kukharevych, Jerry Yates, Josh Key and Josh Ginnelly on permanent deals, with Carl Rushworth and Harrison Ashby joining on loan from Brighton and Newcastle United respectively.

A solid signing

Patino showed glimpses of a really talented player last season. It was always going to be difficult playing in a struggling side, but playing in a more positive Swans outfit should really benefit the player.

He’s had links with the likes of Barcelona in the past and so there’s a lot of expectation on him to go out and perform. Though whether he walks straight into Duff’s XI, and how the Swans boss wants to utilise him, remain to be seen.

Patino is a central midfielder who often plays in a deeper-lying role, so he’ll certainly bring something different to the team, and in names like Joe Allen, he has experienced players around him who could teach him a lot.